Court rules to expel Moldovan SVO volunteer from Russia

The court ruled to deport to Moldova a fighter of the volunteer unit “Skif”, who took part in a special military operation (SVO) and did not manage to extend his stay in Russia. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the Volunteer Assault Corps (DShK), which includes this unit.

According to the corps representatives, the 1st company sergeant major Gennady Fedko, a native of Moldova, was detained by border guards on September 12 at a checkpoint between the LPR and Rostov Oblast. The Donetsk City Court (a settlement located in Rostov Oblast, has no relation to the capital of the DPR — Lenta.ru note) ruled to expel the volunteer from the country.

Volunteer accused of violating migration registration rules

The DShK explained that Fedko was leaving the combat zone to renew his contract. “How, tell me, could he simultaneously fight on the front lines and be registered with the migration service?” the soldier’s fellow soldiers asked.

The corps leadership fears that, once in Moldova, Fedko could be sentenced to a long prison term under the article on mercenarism, and subsequently fall into the hands of the Ukrainian special services.

The court’s decision is not just outrageous, it is insulting Volunteer Assault Corps

“The volunteer, following the call of his heart, stood up to defend Russia and now risks being tortured in Ukrainian dungeons. Moreover, under torture, the person may tell where our military facilities are located,” the DShK leadership warned.

Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk reportedwho drew the attention of colleagues from the Main Directorate for Migration Issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia to the incident. According to her, the situation has been taken under control by the Main Directorate’s leadership.

Fighters from Serbia and Uzbekistan were left in Russia after appealing to authorities

In April, a volunteer from Serbia, Aleksandar Iokic, faced a similar problem. The fighter fought in the Kaskad unit of the Donetsk People’s Republic since 2021, received several state awards, but after the unit was disbanded, he was told he was being dismissed. Since other units refused to sign a contract with Iokic, he faced the threat of deportation to his homeland and 25 years in prison for mercenarism. The volunteer recorded a video message to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking for help in obtaining Russian citizenship. Later, State Duma deputy Aleksandr Khinshtein assured that Iokic would remain in Russia.

We don’t abandon our own – these are not just words! Alexander Khinshtein State Duma deputy

The legislator explained that Iokic found himself in a legal trap because he had a contract not with the Ministry of Defense, but with one of the volunteer formations.

Khinshtein also stood up for a former employee of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, who was facing a prison term for participating in the SVO. In September 2022, Alexander Babkov joined the Wagner group, as part of which he participated in the battles for Artemovsk (Bakhmut). During his service, he did not have time to obtain Russian citizenship. Upon returning from the combat zone, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs informed the fighter that he was in the country illegally and would be deported to his homeland. The deputy contacted the Main Directorate for Migration Issues of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and promised that the Wagner member would be granted temporary asylum, and then he would receive Russian citizenship. “There is no talk of deporting the hero,” the parliamentarian concluded.