The court arrested the ninth-graders who beat and robbed a SVO participant in Primorye

A court in Ussuriysk arrested ninth-graders who beat and robbed a SVO participant. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the regional department of the Investigative Committee.

The arrest period was one and a half months.

“The schoolchildren who beat up the SVO participant in Ussuriysk are on preventive registration, but apart from the police, no thorough preventive work was really carried out with them. There are questions for the school, since this is the task of the educational institution too,” said Olga Romanova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Primorsky Territory.