In the midst of the war in Ukraine, by which Russia tries to control the entire territory, another episode of sexual violence against Ukrainian women by the invading troops was revealed.In recent days, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) leaked a phone call between a Russian married couple, in which the woman was heard giving the man permission to rape.

– You go there, you Ukrainian violas and you don’t say anything. You understand? she says and lets out a few laughs.

– Rape and not tell you anything? he replies.

– Yeah, I don’t know anything. Y? I allow you. Just use birth control! The woman mentions and she continues laughing.

The SSU rejected the conversation: “This shocking interception reflects the moral values ​​not only of the invaders, but also of their relatives, 80% of whom now support the war in Ukraine. We believe any additional comment here is unnecessary.”

Who are the husbands?

The identity of the couple was revealed thanks to an investigation by ‘Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’, a radio organization that broadcasts news in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

After tracking the phone numbers, it was found that the subject is a 27-year-old Russian military man, whose name is Roman Bykovsky. His wife is Olga Bykovskaya, with whom he has a four-year-old son.

The couple has lived for five years in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula located on the Black Sea that was annexed to Russia in 2014 and for which the clashes between the countries were intensified.

Investigative journalists of the Ukrainian news agency Skhemy identified the Russian soldier and his wife whose conversation about raping Ukrainian women had been intercepted by the SSU. The wife Olga Bykovskaya urged her husband Roman Bykovsky to rape Ukrainian women. pic.twitter.com/tiQRjhbGaP — WAR IN UKRAINE 2022 (@WARUKRAINE2022) April 15, 2022

Nevertheless, the husbands denied the audio when questioned by ‘Radio Free Europe’. The military assured that he was not in Ukraine, but in Sevastopol, a port city in Crimea.

For her part, Olga did not want to answer about the veracity of the call. She only specified that her husband was injured after the fighting and was in Sevastopol being treated by doctors.

Complaint for war crimes

International organizations, along with Ukraine, have accused Russia of committing war crimes. For example, Between February and March, Human Rights Watch documented cases of rape, execution, threats, looting, among others, carried out by Russian soldiers.

In the Kharkiv region, a woman recounted how a soldier repeatedly sexually assaulted her and caused bruises on her neck and face. “I’m lucky to be alive,” she commented.

The body of a person lies on the road in the city of Bucha, near kyiv. Photo: EFE/ Oleksandr Ratushniak

In addition to this, Human Rights Watch knows of at least three cases in the Chernihiv region and in Mariúpol, which are in the verification process. However, the number would be much higher, according to Sima Bacchus, executive director of UN Women.

“We are hearing more and more reports of rape and sexual violence. All of these must be investigated in an independent investigation to ensure that justice is done and the cruelty they show against the civilian population of Ukraine”, he mentioned.

