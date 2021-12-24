The Russian spacecraft Kosmos-2519, from which the inspector satellite was disconnected in 2017, burned up in the atmosphere. Writes about it TASS, citing data from the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

According to the materials of the joint aerospace defense system of the United States and Canada, “Cosmos-2519” no longer exists.

In September 2019, according to the N2YO.com tracker, the Kosmos-2521 inspector satellite ceased to be in low-Earth orbit, as it disintegrated into parts.

Related materials:

In June 2017, a Soyuz-2.1v light rocket launched from Plesetsk with a Volga upper stage with two spacecraft, one of which, Kosmos-2519, officially declared as a Earth remote sensing satellite (ERS), performed several maneuvers. In August 2017, the Russian military announced that Kosmos-2521 had separated from Kosmos-2519. In August and September 2017, Kosmos-2521 made several more maneuvers, presumably with the aim of getting closer to Kosmos-2486. In October 2017, the military announced that the Kosmos-2521 mission was completed, and the spacecraft returned to Kosmos-2519. In the same month, Kosmos-2521 was disconnected from Kosmos-2523. In March 2018, Kosmos-2521 began to move away from Kosmos-2519.