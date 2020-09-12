The subsequent exit of Russian cosmonauts from the ISS into outer area, scheduled earlier than the top of this yr, shall be carried out from the brand new module for the primary time, studies RIA News…

This was reported to the correspondents by a consultant of Roscosmos.

It’s identified that at present exits below the Russian program are carried out from the Pirs module. In 2021, this module must be separated from the Worldwide House Station and de-orbited to make room for the Science module. After that, exits shall be carried out from the “Search” module.

In keeping with the interlocutor of the company, the primary exit from MIM-2 is deliberate earlier than the top of the yr. That is as a result of nature of the work to be carried out by the astronauts.

This spacewalk below the designation EVK-47, which shall be carried out by cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, is tentatively scheduled for November. It was initially deliberate for October 2019, however has been postponed till 2020.

The earlier Russian spacewalk occurred in Might final yr.

Earlier it was reported that within the spring of subsequent yr, the primary within the historical past of the Worldwide House Station, a crew consisting solely of Russian cosmonauts may fly to the ISS.