Due to the depressurization of the Soyuz, the exit of Russian cosmonauts into outer space from the ISS was canceled

The spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin from the International Space Station (ISS) was canceled due to technical reasons. This is reported in Telegram– the channel of the state corporation “Roskosmos”.

According to TASS, such a decision was made due to the depressurization of the thermal support system of the Soyuz spacecraft, which is docked to the ISS. “We have experienced a depressurization of the external circuit of the SOTR (thermal regime maintenance system) of the ship. We are trying to understand the situation, we are trying to remove additional telemetry and see how critical everything is, the guys are aware, ”the agency quotes the words of a specialist from the Mission Control Center in negotiations with astronauts.

The spacewalk was scheduled to begin at 05:20 Moscow time. Prokopiev and Petelin had to spend 6 hours 37 minutes outside the station and transfer from the Rassvet small research module to the Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module (MLM) using the ERA manipulator.

In November, Roskosmos reported that work on preparing Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin for a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS) had been stopped due to problems with the spacesuit.