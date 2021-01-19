Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryzhikov said that American astronauts shared their food with Russian colleagues aboard the International Space Station. RIA News.

“We received it from the American side, I don’t remember the exact number, I think, 13 containers with food rations,” said cosmonaut Sergei Ryzhikov to a specialist at the Mission Control Center near Moscow.

In October, a representative of the press service of Roscosmos announced the postponement of the launch of the Progress MS-16 truck from December 11 to the next year.

According to Alexander Agureev, head of the nutrition department of the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Russian side asked the American side to deliver food to the ISS, but the latter offered to use American food because of its large reserves at the station.

It is noted that American food is provided to astronauts free of charge.

Earlier it was reported that the launch of the Russian Progress MS-16 spacecraft with cargo for the International Space Station is scheduled for the morning of February 15.