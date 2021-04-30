Cosmonauts from Russia gathered to search for air leaks in the Russian module “Zvezda” of the International Space Station (ISS) using dry soup. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the negotiations of the station’s crew with the Earth.

Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov scattered it in the leaking compartment and set up a video camera in order to track the movement of the soup. After that, he closed the hatch leading to this part of the module until July. Thus, the astronauts will try to detect cracks in the Zvezda’s hull.

Previously, it was suggested to find the leak on the ISS with the help of small paper strips.

In March, the Russian module Zvezda recorded a continuation of air leakage after filling two cracks. In 11 and a half hours, the pressure in the chamber dropped by 52 millimeters.

On March 10, it was reported that a new crack was found on the ISS. Cosmonaut Ryzhikov applied a second coat of sealant to it. At the same time, it was located near the pipeline of the thermal regime.

A hole in the ISS hull was formed at the end of December 2020. An air leak in the Russian module at the station was discovered in September.