It is difficult to give an exact answer, when a person will be able to land on Mars, people are not yet able to overcome all the difficulties that are expected during the flight. This was told by the Russian cosmonaut Sergei Revin during the teleconference between the Buenos Aires Planetarium and Star City on April 9, reports “RIA News”…

According to the astronaut, the obstacle to interplanetary travel is radiation, from which “we have not yet learned to defend ourselves.”

“If we fly around the Earth in a low orbit, we are protected by radiation belts. And then there is no longer such protection as the Earth has, so this is a big problem, ”explained Revin.

The Russian suggested that scientists will sooner or later be able to solve this problem.

“The idea was voiced to change the critical human organs most exposed to radiation to artificial ones, but a lot of work remains to be done on this,” the cosmonaut quotes “Gazeta.Ru”…

Earlier, on April 9, NASA announced that the Ingenuity helicopter is ready for its first test flight on Mars.