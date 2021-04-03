Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryzhikov continues to seal cracks on the ISS, through which air leaks in the domestic Zvezda module. Such information follows from the negotiations of specialists, which are broadcast on April 3 on the website NASA.

It is noted that Ryzhikov uses a sealant. With the help of a paste-like composition, the cosmonaut is trying to carry out the corresponding work on the repair of the pipeline and the welded seams of the module.

Earlier on March 13, it became known that the air leak from the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda module continued even after the two cracks were closed. A decrease in pressure was recorded from 730 to 678 mm Hg. Art.

On March 10, a spokesman for the Mission Control Center announced that the Russian ISS crew had completed sealing a second crack on the ISS. The cosmonauts discovered the cracks last October.

On March 1, it became known that glue made from the resin of North African trees will be used to seal the cracks. It was about Hermetall and Anaterm sealants.

In November 2020, the ISS celebrated its 20th anniversary. The station provides opportunities for unique technology demonstrations and research.

At the same time, RSC Energia proposed to abandon participation in the ISS program and create a national station. They explained that a number of elements at the station are seriously damaged and cannot be replaced, and after 2025 their “avalanche-like failure” is predicted.