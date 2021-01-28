Russian cosmonaut Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, who is on board the International Space Station, spoke in an interview with RIA News about the peculiarities of filming the documentary “Space Explorers. ISS experience “.

According to Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, the film will be created in virtual reality format, which will allow viewers to play the role of cosmonauts without going on a space flight. As the interlocutor of the agency explained, the task of the documentary series itself and the chosen format of shooting is to transfer the viewer to the station and let them feel the life of astronauts.

“The use of 3D technologies in the new multimedia project and the creation of the effect of presence makes it possible, albeit virtually, to see the station through the eyes of an astronaut, to see how we live and work in space,” he said.

So, over the past shooting days, it was possible to shoot three experiments and a plot about a 3D bioprinter, thanks to which, as the astronaut noted, in the future it will be possible to grow, for example, human organs, tissues or meat for food.

Of the features, the man named the opportunity to make only one take due to the busy schedule of the astronauts, in addition, unlike the Earth, on the ISS you can put a camera on the ceiling and it will not interfere with the movement of the crew.

Earlier, Roscosmos announced the start of filming a documentary series in virtual reality on board the ISS, a joint project with the Canadian company Felix Paul Studios.