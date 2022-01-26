Russian cosmonaut Nikolai Chub was issued an American visa after a scandal with not receiving documents to enter the United States, reports TASS, referring to Roskosmos.

“The United States issued Roscosmos cosmonaut Nikolai Chub an entry visa. The astronaut is going to the United States to participate in a training session at the Johnson Space Center, which traditionally all astronauts go through before a space flight to the ISS,” the state corporation said.

According to Roskosmos, not issuing a visa to Chub “called into question the very safety of the Russian cosmonaut’s stay on the ISS and the safety of the American segment of the station due to the unpreparedness of the Russian cosmonaut in the event of an emergency.”

By opinion Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, the denial of a visa to a Russian cosmonaut is “a dangerous precedent for cooperation on the International Space Station.”

The head of the state corporation promised to request the position of the head of NASA, Bill Nelson, regarding the non-issuance of a US visa to Chubu.

According to the source TASS, The United States did not grant Chub a visa without explanation. The flight of a Russian autonaut to the International Space Station is scheduled for spring 2023.