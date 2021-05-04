The Russian corvette “Pavel Derzhavin” tracked the actions of the US Coast Guard patrol ship Hamilton, which was spotted off the coast of Georgia in the Black Sea. On Tuesday, May 4, reports Interfax with reference to satellite images published by the OSINT-1 resource.

So, according to the photographs received, on May 2, an American ship carried out joint operations with two Georgian patrol boats near the Georgian port of Poti. At the same time, “Pavel Derzhavin” was also not far from them. After that, on May 4, Hamilton arrived at the port of Batumi.

A US Navy patrol ship entered the Black Sea on April 27. Since then, the Russian military began to follow him.

In the end of April reportedthat the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet (Black Sea Fleet), the guards missile cruiser Moskva, took part in the exercises along with other ships of the Black Sea Fleet and naval aviation against the backdrop of the dispatch of the American patrol ship Hamilton to the Black Sea. It was noted that the ship first fired a Vulcan anti-ship missile of the Basalt complex.