Rylko announced a record level of mycotoxins in Russian corn for the 2022-2023 season

Director General of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies Dmitry Rylko at a meeting of Rosptitsesoyuz on February 28 said that the content of mycotoxins in Russian corn of the 2022-2023 season “breaks all possible and impossible records.” They write about it Vedomosti.

These are naturally occurring toxins that attack crops and pose health risks to livestock and poultry. Rylko did not name the specific level of mycotoxins. The Technical Regulations of the Customs Union allow maximum values ​​from 0.02 to 1 mg per kg depending on the type of mycotoxin.

Rylko explained that the reason for the high level of mycotoxin formation is the difficulties with harvesting in the center of the country, the Volga region and Western Siberia. Due to adverse weather conditions, corn remained in the fields for a long time. “There is a lot of her, but there are serious problems with her,” Rylko warned.

The representative of the Rosselkhoznadzor confirmed that the excess of the established norms was noted in the center of Russia – in the Lipetsk, Tambov, Belgorod regions. However, the country as a whole recorded a decrease in the detection of mycotoxins by 27 percent, he added.

Earlier it was reported that Russian potato producers faced the problem of product sales. Record-breaking stocks of potatoes have accumulated in the warehouses for this time of the year. Difficulties with marketing arose due to the high harvest, which led to a decrease in prices in the wholesale sector. There is a risk that Russian producers will not be able to sell the crop, so about 25 percent of the stocks will have to be disposed of.