Security measures have been stepped up at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul after an explosion in the city center

In Istanbul, after the explosion that thundered in the city center, security measures at the Russian Consulate General have been strengthened. This is reported TASS.

The diplomatic mission is located on Istiklal Street, where an emergency occurred, as a result of which 38 people were injured. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan later clarified that the death toll had risen to six and the wounded to 53.