The Consulate General of Russia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates denied information that among the girls detained for filming in the nude were Russian citizens. This was reported on Monday, April 5, “RIA News“With reference to the source of the agency.

The source of the news agency said that, according to official police data, 12 girls were detained for taking pictures in the nude, among whom there is not a single Russian citizen.

“We received official police data: in total, for filming in the nude, 12 girls were detained on the balcony, and not 40, as previously assumed, while there are no Russian citizens among them,” the agency’s source notes.

According to the diplomat involved in this case, there is only one Russian among the detainees, who is currently under investigation. The person involved in the case acts as the organizer of the photo session.

The day before, it was reported that the Dubai police detained 40 people, among them, presumably, there were eight Russians. The reason was the publication of a video in which naked women pose for a photographer on the balcony of an apartment in a building in Dubai Marina. The arrests were posted on Twitter by the police.

Participants in such a photo session can face up to six months in prison, the organizer of the event – up to 1.5 years. In addition, fines are provided in the amount of 5 thousand dirhams (over 100 thousand rubles).