The Russian Consulate General in Turkish Antalya has confirmed the death of a Russian citizen in Turkish Kemer as a result of an accident, reports RIA News…

Earlier, the media reported that a 65-year-old Russian tourist, leaving the hotel, was run over by a service minibus, which was returning. The driver immediately called emergency services, but the doctors were unable to save the victim. An investigation is underway. The driver was detained.

“The Consulate General confirms the death of a Russian tourist in Kemer as a result of an accident,” said a representative of the Russian diplomatic mission. “Investigative measures are being taken into the death of the Russian woman, during which the degree of guilt of the minibus driver will be established.”

The interlocutor of the agency also said that the consulate, together with the insurance company, will complete all the formalities in order to organize the shipment of the body of the deceased home.