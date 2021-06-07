Consul of the Consulate General of Russia in Sapporo Roman Kolesnik on Monday, June 7, commented REN TV detention in Japan for three days of the third mate of the trawler Amur.

The diplomat said that the third mate of the Amur was on watch when the collision occurred, as a result of which people died.

Kolesnik also noted that the sailor is healthy, his condition is normal. As the consul explained, within 72 hours the Japanese must either confirm their suspicion and begin investigative procedures, or not.

“We made sure that a lawyer was hired by the ship owner. A lawyer has been provided, ”he said.

Earlier in the day, the arrest of the mate became known earlier on Monday, June 7.

The incident with the ship “Amur” took place on the morning of May 26 near the port of Monbetsu in the Hokkaido prefecture in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. There, a Japanese ship weighing almost 10 tons and a Russian “Amur” weighing 662 tons collided. After the accident, the Japanese schooner, which had five people on board, capsized. The collision killed three people.

IN press service The Far Eastern Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia noted that the collision took place in conditions of poor visibility. Heavy fog was observed in the area.

On the fact of the accident, a procedural check was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of railway, air, sea and inland water transport.”