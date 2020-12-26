The Constitutional Court (CC) of Russia allowed not to pay the former shareholders of Yukos $ 57 billion by the decision of the Hague Court of Appeal. This follows from the explanation of the Constitutional Court to the 2012 Resolution No. 8-P on checking the federal law “On International Treaties”. The explanation, published on December 25, was drawn to the attention of the BBC Russian Service.

Eight years later, the Constitutional Court supplemented the old decision with a new position, according to which disputes on unratified treaties cannot be considered by international arbitration.

In 2012, the Constitutional Court allowed the Russian authorities to temporarily apply “international agreements that have not been ratified and have not entered into force.” The decision also extended to the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). The treaty was temporarily applied since 1994, but was never ratified; on the basis of it, the international arbitration in The Hague in 2014 recovered from Russia 50 billion dollars in the claims of former Yukos shareholders. Subsequently, the amount increased to $ 57 billion due to the fine.

However, the Constitutional Court acknowledged that its eight-year-old decision “should not be interpreted” as allowing disputes to be referred to international arbitration. Disputes over international treaties “on the promotion and mutual protection of investments” should be settled in Russia. In fact, 26 years after the signing of the ECT, the Constitutional Court declared the consideration of the dispute in The Hague over the Yukos case unconstitutional.

As it became known on December 4, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands sided with the former shareholders of Yukos. He found no reason to satisfy Russia’s petition. The Ministry of Justice of Russia recognized this decision as illegal and was going to continue to defend their interests in the kingdom and other jurisdictions.

Former shareholders of Yukos filed a lawsuit in the International Arbitration Court in The Hague back in 2005. Initially, the court sided with them and ordered Russia to pay them $ 50 billion. The decision was overturned by the District Court of The Hague, but then the appellate instance sided with the shareholders. To date, the amount of the fine due to penalties has grown by $ 7 billion.

In June, the Russian authorities said they were ready for a protracted case, since Moscow had serious arguments. In particular, the Ministry of Justice said that the plaintiffs had repeatedly committed financial crimes at home: they did not pay taxes and illegally withdrawn capital, and therefore cannot be considered bona fide investors.