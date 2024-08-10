Deputy Gurulev: conscripts repelled the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

Russian conscripts repelled an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kursk region and suffered no losses. This was reported by State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev in an interview withSoloviev LIVE“.

According to Gurulev, the soldiers repelled an attack by an entire brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He stated that the presence of conscripts on the Russian-Ukrainian border is necessary. The deputy also recalled that conscripts participated in armed conflicts in Afghanistan and Chechnya.

Kursk Oblast was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers attacked Russian positions near the settlements of Oleshnya and Nikolayevo-Daryino. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling.

On August 7, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov stated that the enemy’s advance deep into Russia in the Kursk direction had been stopped. However, the fighting continues. Kadyrov’s ally Apti Alaudinov called it a decisive battle.