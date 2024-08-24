Russian conscripts released from Ukrainian captivity arrive in Moscow

Russian conscripts released from Ukrainian captivity have arrived in Moscow, Baza reports. Telegram-channel.

According to him, the plane with the military personnel landed at one of the capital’s airports. The soldiers were addressed with a welcoming speech by the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova.

On Saturday, August 24, Russia conducted a prisoner of war exchange with Ukraine. How reported The Russian Defense Ministry, within the framework of the negotiation process, returned 115 fighters, Kyiv was handed over 115 prisoners of war from the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Before arriving in Moscow, all Russian military personnel were on the territory of Belarus.