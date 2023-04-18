Military Commissar of Moscow: conscripts will not be sent to serve in new regions of Russia

Russian conscripts will not be sent to serve in new regions of the country, he promised in an interview TASS Military Commissar of Moscow, Colonel Maxim Loktev. We are talking about the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions

“All conscripts will be sent for military service to points of permanent deployment located on the territory of the Russian Federation,” he stressed.

In addition, according to Loktev, the spring conscription of 2023 does not differ from the previous ones and takes place on time from April 1 to July 15. The commissar explained that a third of the conscripts would be sent to training formations and military units, where in five months the young men would master modern equipment and receive a military specialty.

Maxim Loktev stressed that upon completion of training, “in accordance with the acquired skills, they will be sent to the troops to operate modern weapons and military equipment.”

Spring conscription began on April 1. As part of it, 147,000 recruits are planned to be drafted into the Russian Armed Forces.

On April 17, the military commissar of Moscow announced that military conscripts of the 2023 conscription will not be sent to the zone of the special military operation. Loktev recalled that the decision not to send conscripts to the special operation zone was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.