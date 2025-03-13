03/13/2025



Updated at 5:46 p.m.





The Russian composer Sofia Gubaidulina, one of the fundamental names of music in recent decades has died at age 93 in Appen (Germany), where he has lived for almost forty years. The authorities of the town of Kazan, where he studied, have announced the news. «With deep pain we have learned of the death of Sofia Asgatovna Gubaidulina. Sofia Asgatovna marked an era, was an outstanding composer of our days and a person of outstanding personal qualities. For us it will continue to be a model of devotion to creativity, aspiration to the unknown, as well as a banner of decency, honesty, attentive and careful attitude towards the world and people, ”said the mayor of Kazan.

Sofia Asgatovna Gubaidulina was born on October 24, 1931 in the town of Chistopol, of Tartar-Muslims and Russian-Polacos-Jewish parents. He studied at him Kazan Conservatory and subsequently in Moscow (1959). There began their compositions, which were qualified by the Soviet authorities of “irresponsible” by their search for new sounds. In fact, in 1979, the head of the Compositors Union, Tikhon Khrennikovincluded it in a blacklist along with six other people and suffered the harassment of KGB for the writings of her second husband, Nikolai Bokov. Dmitri ShostakóvichHowever, he encouraged her to continue on her “erroneous path.”

In 1975 he formed, along with his colleagues Viktor Suslin and Vyacheslav Artyomovthe Ensemble ‘Astreia‘, which specialized in the exploration of the folklore of the Central Asia, several of whose instruments incorporated into their compositions. A few years later international recognition would achieve, in large part thanks to the support of musicians such as Gidon Kremerto whom he dedicated one of his most representative works: the concert for violin ‘Offertorium’ (1980). Knowing the news of his death, the Lartón violinist expressed his pain: «Sofia meant a lot to me: it was (and will continue to be) a great support in my life. His magical sounds, with which he gave me and the world, will continue to enrich all those who come into contact with them. With many works that Sofia dedicated us to me and my Kremerata, she left traces that will always resonate … It is a music for eternity. She herself has freed himself from suffering; Our duty is to continue transmitting Sofia’s sounds.

The composer lived in Moscow until 1992, in which she decided to move to Germany, where she lived near Hamburg. From there he continued his compositional work while he followed an almost monacal life. In 2003 he had a residence in the Santander Music and Academy meeting, and the National Orchestra of Spain dedicated his ‘White Carta’ in 2009. He also premiered at the Canary Islands Festival, at the Reina Sofía School of Music, in the National Auditorium of Music and L’A Auditori in Barcelona. Its catalog exceeds hundred compositions.









In 2017 he won the award Borders of knowledge of the BBVA Foundation. “Since I was a child, my goal has been to expand knowledge, universalize me, cover everyone in their integrity,” he said then. Gubaidulina’s form of knowledge, stood out, is not scientific, but mystical. Like San Juan de la Cruz, contemplation leads him to transcend all science.

The musicologist NORMAN LEBRECHT He has written about her: «Constantly experimental, he used a mathematical sequence of Fibonacci in his ‘Stimmen … Versummen Symphony …’ Her concert for violin ‘Offertorium’, widely played by Gidon Kremer, opens with a Bach fragment that is deconstructed and revised of forms that she enigmatically described as ‘Church music’. ‘Hommage to TS Eliot’ uses the poet’s English words in three of his movements. His music requires a total concentration and offers rich intellectual rewards ».