The Russian optical-electronic complex “Okno-M” in 2021 detected increased space activity. This was reported to reporters on Saturday, May 8, at the RF Ministry of Defense.

They clarified that the complex, located in Tajikistan in the Sanglok mountains (Pamir mountain system) at an altitude of 2200 m above sea level, provided control over the movement of about 30 thousand space objects in four months of this year.

At the same time, for the entire 2020, Okno-M provided control over more than 25 thousand such objects.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the complex is capable of monitoring space objects in orbits in the altitude range from 120 to 50 thousand km. At the maximum range, the complex detects objects the size of which does not exceed a tennis ball.

The Okno complex has been put on experimental combat duty since 1999. After the modernization carried out in 2014, the complex began to be designated “Okno-M”.

On April 12, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, announced that three launches of Angara missiles, a family of Russian environmentally friendly carrier rockets of various classes, could take place this year. He also noted that the launches should take place by order of the Ministry of Defense.