Sitronics has proposed to create climate monitoring satellites in Russia

Russian private company Sitronics is ready to carry out developments in the field of climate monitoring satellites if such a need arises. This is TASS said Vsevolod Shevtsov, director of the company’s department for the creation of spacecraft and software development.

Sitronics is currently engaged in remote sensing of the Earth (RSE) — observation of the planet’s surface using optical and radar equipment, as well as communication systems such as automatic identification of ships. The company’s climate technology sector is at the R&D stage (research and development). Sitronics will be engaged in the creation of climate monitoring satellites with the support of customers and the formation of the market, Shevtsov noted.

The climate monitoring sphere is currently one of the promising areas in Russia, he added. Its development is facilitated by fines imposed on enterprises due to excessive emissions.

Earlier, analysts from the audit and consulting network FinExpertiza came to the conclusion that emissions of harmful substances from enterprises and transport in Russia in 2023 reached a five-year minimum (22 million tons). Moreover, the reduction in emissions occurs despite the growth of industrial production (3.5 percent in 2023), the company indicated.