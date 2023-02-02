Home page politics

A US “M1 Abrams” in December 2019 at a NATO exercise in Lithuania. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / Scanpix

During the Ukraine war, a Russian energy company is offering a cash bonus for the capture or destruction of western battle tanks. The same goes for fighter jets.

Munich/Moscow – In the Ukraine war, they are supposed to turn the military trend back in favor of the Ukrainian defenders: Germany and its NATO partners are supplying Kyiv with 90 “Leopard” tanks to support it to ward off the Russian invasion, 14 of which come from German stocks Armed forces.

“Leopard 2”, “M1 Abrams” and “Challenger 2”: West supplies main battle tanks to Ukraine

There are also 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks from the USA and 14 Challenger 2 from Great Britain. French President Emmanuel Macron also promised AMX-10 RC armored personnel carriers. Makes 135 main battle tanks, which are used for direct combat, alongside numerous armored personnel carriers, which transport soldiers such as infantry or armored infantry to protected areas in battles.

Earlier in the week, the US had started to more than 60 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to ship. In the coming weeks, 40 “marders” from Germany are to follow, and according to the federal government, Ukrainian soldiers are already being trained on the device in this country. How does Moscow react to all this? With new threatening gestures, in particular by the Russian chief TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

But that’s not all: Like the independent The Moscow Times and the Editorial Network Germany (RND) report unanimously that the Russian energy company “Fores” has now offered a kind of bounty. They refer to one Company announcement in Russian. Accordingly, each unit should receive five million rubles (about 71,600 US dollars) in bonus, which captures or destroys the first western main battle tank.

German and US main battle tanks for Ukraine: Russian company offers a bonus

According to RND What is striking about the bounty is that “Fores” justifies this step with the same words as the Kremlin: “The decision to hand over western tanks to Kyiv shows that NATO does not stick to the concept of only giving Ukraine defensive weapons deliver, which means our army needs to be consolidated and supported.”

The Yekaterinburg-based company also said it would pay an additional 500,000 rubles (about $7,160) for each additional tank destroyed or captured, according to the reports.

What’s more, should the West provide fighter jets to Kyiv, the energy company promised to reward the shooting down of modern fighter jets such as the “F-15” or “F-16” over Ukraine. For the first aircraft of this type, according to the translation of the RND Give 15 million rubles (about 200,000 euros).

For capturing “Leopard 2” and “M1 Abrams”: Siberia Governor offers bounty

The Moscow Times however, explains that “Fores” declined to comment when asked. On the other hand, the governor of the Siberian Zabaikalsky region, Alexander Osipov, had previously offered a bounty of up to three million rubles (about 42,900 US dollars) for capturing a German-made “Leopard 2” tank and 1.5 million rubles ( around 21,450 US dollars) for capturing an American “M1 Abrams”. (pm)