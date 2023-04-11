HSE: One-time contribution of Russian companies to the budget will be increased to 470 billion rubles

The one-time contribution of Russian companies to the budget will be significantly higher than the amount that was announced by the government earlier. This conclusion was reached by experts from the Center for Economic Expertise of the Institute of State and Municipal Administration (IGMU) of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, write “News”.

They suggested that companies prepare for the final amount of 470 billion rubles, which will have to be paid in the second half of the year. The official estimate is currently 300 billion rubles.

At the beginning of the year, the amount of tax on windfall profits received in 2021-2022 was designated at the level of 200 billion rubles. However, as of mid-April, the final rate has not been determined. Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov indicated that the decision would be made after the companies submit income tax returns.

The authors of the study believe that the target amount of the contribution will be provided with the help of a rate of 3.2 percent. This figure was obtained based on the analysis of Rosstat data on the financial results of profitable organizations and financial statements of companies. However, in the future, for each organization that will have to transfer funds to the budget, an individual calculation will be carried out according to tax returns. This, Ilya Gulenkov, an employee of ISMU, believes, will increase fees.

Member of the board of directors of the audit and consulting network FinExpertiza Aghvan Mikaelyan agreed with the opinion that the actual payment will be higher than planned. In his opinion, the more funds that go to the budget, the better for it, but these fees will not have a significant impact, and only an increase in oil and gas revenues will correct the deficit situation.

According to IGMU estimates, up to 85 percent of revenues will be provided by industries related to the extraction and export of natural resources. Manufacturing enterprises, mainly chemical and metallurgical industries, will account for 41 percent, finance and insurance – 30 percent.

Gulenkov notes that a one-time contribution to the budget is not a unique idea in Russia. Over the past two years, such a fee has been paid in eight countries, including the EU and the UK. However, the effectiveness of this tool is still in question, as it negatively affects investment activity.

In February, the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Alexander Shokhin, called for the final formula for calculating windfall profits to be approved as soon as possible. According to him, every month the discussions will lead to an increase in fees by 50-100 billion rubles. In turn, the head of the Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, at the RSPP congress in March, urged entrepreneurs not to be stingy for the sake of contributions to the budget.