Platforma: since February, small and medium-sized companies in Russia have turned on the savings mode

Since February, many Russian small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have turned on the savings mode and started to reduce staff, the press service of the Platforma financial service told Lente.ru.

Analysts, together with the Sravni.ru service, conducted a study in which they found that since February (when the special military operation in Ukraine began), 26 percent of small companies have reduced employee bonuses. In addition, 24 percent of SMEs laid off part of the staff, and 19 percent outsourced some types of work. Some companies also sent employees on paid or unpaid leave (14 percent), shifted staff on two-thirds of their pay (7 percent), and offered employees to take time off without pay (5 percent). At the same time, 17 percent of respondents did not change the work of the company.

Experts also recorded a reduction in staff. In every fourth company (27 percent) over the past six months, less than 10 people left, voluntarily or were fired, 21 percent of SME representatives said that their staff was reduced by 20-30 people, 5 percent lost more than 50 employees. Every fifth company continues to work in the same composition.

Amid the turbulence in the Russian economy, a third of companies (34 percent) have reduced workloads, 26 percent of which have reduced to a small extent. In addition, 48 percent of the companies surveyed saw a 10-20 percent decline in cash turnover, and 9 percent more than doubled. Boris Vasiliev, head of financial services development at Platforma, explained that “external circumstances have become catalysts for the transformation of Russian small businesses.”

To save money, businesses continue to take cost-cutting measures. A number of companies believe that for this it is necessary to lay off employees (13 percent), someone plans to abandon the office (11 percent). Almost a third of respondents plan to optimize business processes by the end of 2022. At the same time, 32 percent of small businesses do not plan to save. In order to develop their business, companies mainly took out loans and used government support measures.

Earlier, the Central Bank wanted to tighten its approach to small and medium-sized businesses by changing the criteria for classifying enterprises in this category. The main goal of the regulator is to reduce the list of companies that can apply for preferential loans, including within the framework of government support measures.