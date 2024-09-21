Russian companies are desperately looking for workers in a labour market monopolised by the unattainable salaries offered by the army and the military industry. It may sound fantastic, but the historic unemployment rate in Russia – 2.4% of the working population in June, the lowest level since the collapse of the USSR in 1991 – hides a serious problem. The economy has overheated and companies are unable to fill their workforces even with higher salaries – and runaway inflation. Desperate, they are gradually opening up to a business culture that had not taken hold until now. Among the options they are considering are programmes where employees are paid a bonus for recommending acquaintances, a system widely used in the much-maligned United States.

Last year, 30% more companies introduced such initiatives, and 26% hired people through them, according to a survey by the Russian giant Avito. Employees recommend acquaintances to their company when they believe they can meet their requirements. According to the site, this strengthens “loyalty” and saves on recruitment costs.

However, these recruitment programmes still come up against the high turnover of staff in Russia, caused by low salaries and mediocre bonuses offered. According to the employment portal HeadHunter, 40% of employees last less than a year in their job, and another 28% barely last three years. “For what they pay, it doesn’t matter if you leave work if you’re tired, you’ll find something else,” Andrei, an employee of a state-owned civil company whose salary is far below the 1,000 euro salary in Moscow, a city with European prices, tells this newspaper.

On the other hand, according to the Russian statistics agency Rosstat, 55% of the population will earn less than 55,000 rubles a month (550 euros) in 2023, and only 11.2% will earn more than 100,000 rubles. The army, for example, pays more than 200,000 rubles a month and a signing bonus of around two million – another question is surviving to enjoy them.

The average salary is also reflected in bonuses. Avito estimates that 48% of all Russian referral programs offered less than 20,000 rubles, or around 200 euros, for referring an acquaintance. This explains why, despite its recent expansion, it has only reached 13% of Russian companies so far. According to Forbes, this percentage exceeds 80% in the United States.

US Initiative

However, Russian consulting firms recommend going down this path. “It improves the quality of hiring and enhances employee engagement,” Platrum emphasizes. “This initiative shows that the company values ​​the opinions of its employees and is committed to creating an environment that encourages their participation in its growth,” it adds.

“This is one of the trends in hiring under conditions of staff shortages,” said Roman Gubanov, director of Avito Employment, in a statement.

Russian consultancy Akra estimated in March that the country needs at least 750,000 more workers to reach the break-even point where inflation does not rise due to the lack of workers. This level would be around 4% unemployment: below this level, companies are forced to compete in a race for unbridled wage increases.

Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina has repeatedly warned of an overheating economy and has taken several potshots at the Kremlin, whose military industry she blames for the massive domestic imbalance. “The high level of interest rates is a response to overheating demand, but all other factors are pushing for expansion,” Nabiullina said after the central bank raised rates from 16% to 18% in July. That action may have fallen short, as this week it raised its inflation forecast from 6.5% to 7.3% in 2024.

