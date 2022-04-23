Russian Communists on Friday expressed their support for President Vladimir Putin’s offensive in Ukraine, seen as a duel with the United States, in a ceremony marking the 152nd anniversary of Lenin’s birth.

“The Anglo-Saxons came (to Ukraine) to fight, to dominate the planet,” declared 77-year-old Russian Communist Party First Secretary Gennady Zyuganov.

+ Russian negotiator confirms that “several long conversations” took place with Ukraine

“Today, on the Ukrainian plains, it is being decided whether the world will be unipolar, under their (the Anglo-Saxons’) command, or multipolar,” the communist leadership added.

“It is necessary to defend the state”, insisted Zyuganov, accusing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States of fighting “the Russian world”.

In Moscow’s Red Square, Zyuganov attended a ceremony marking the 152nd anniversary of the birth of Lenin, the first revolutionary leader of the Soviet Union, whose figure is still revered by communists.

About 200 people gathered in the morning near the Kremlin walls, waving portraits of the communist leader and red flags with hammer and sickle. Then they placed carnations in front of the mausoleum, where Lenin has been embalmed since his death in 1924.

Like the Russian political class as a whole, the communists supported the military intervention launched by Putin in Ukraine on February 24. This offensive exacerbated already strong tensions between Russia and the United States.

Many analysts compare the current situation with the Cold War, which pitted the United States against the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) for more than four decades after the end of World War II. Russia and Ukraine were part of the USSR until its dissolution in 1991.

