In Yekaterinburg, a 19-year-old local took his own life in a rented apartment after being beaten by three friends for five hours. Reported by “KP”.

The young man borrowed 10 thousand rubles from them, but returned the debt with a delay. Friends, including two girls 20 and 19 years old and a guy 17 years old, demanded 50 thousand rubles from the debtor, saying that he was “put on the counter.”

On the evening of May 6, young people came to his home. For five hours they mocked the victim, and in the morning he took his own life in front of their eyes.

Investigators opened a criminal case against three people for driving to suicide and extortion. They were detained in the apartment of the deceased.

The Ordzhonikidze District Court of Yekaterinburg on May 13 arrested the accused at the request of the investigation until July 10.