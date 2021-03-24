A resident of the Krasnodar Territory committed suicide while communicating with his son via video link. Before that, he said that he did not want to be a burden for the family, NEWS.ru reports.

A relative of the deceased told reporters that in recent years, a 58-year-old man lived alone in Abinsk, drank and did not work. The money was sent to him by his ex-wife and 32-year-old son living in Krasnodar. Periodically, the Russian took loans, which his relatives paid for him.

All his life, the man had a mental disorder, due to which he behaved aggressively. “He threw himself at his wife and child with a knife, offended his parents, brought his father to disability. For the last six months of their life, the parents could no longer tolerate his beatings and asked their nephew to take them to him, ”the source said, noting that he reproached his relatives for his loneliness.

On March 6, a Russian made a video call to his child in a messenger, called himself a burden and killed himself. During the conversation, the son tried to calm down the parent and tried unsuccessfully to call the neighbors. This was not the first time a man had attempted suicide.