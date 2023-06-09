Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

A Russian commander describes terrible torture by the Wagner mercenaries. There is also a report from Russia about the mistreatment of its own soldiers.

Munich/Moscow – They die and die and die: we are talking about Russian soldiers on the battlefields of the Ukraine war. According to media project Kyiv Independentwhich cites figures from the Ukrainian General Staff, an estimated 213,770 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the invasion on February 24, 2022, in violation of international law – at least.

Wagner Mercenaries in Ukraine: Are Russian Soldiers Kidnapped and Tortured?

Also in your own ranks? A suspected Russian commander has now leveled serious allegations against the Wagner troop mercenaries who attacked Ukraine together with the Russian army.

Specifically: The presumed commander of the 72nd Russian Rifle Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Roman Venevitin, claims in a video distributed on Twitter that his people were tortured and humiliated by Wagner mercenaries. In addition, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private army (PMC) has repeatedly kidnapped Russian soldiers, he explains.

“Hello, my name is Roman Venevitin, I’m a lieutenant colonel in the Russian army, former commander of the 72nd brigade,” says the man in the video shared by various Twitter users. And whose authenticity cannot be independently verified. At least he’s probably wearing a Russian uniform. It is unknown where the video was made.

Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine: Russian commander raises serious allegations

“I must say that I and my brigade have had tensions with Wagner since the first days of our transfer to the Bakhmut area. It didn’t just refer to the brazen behavior, the threats of ‘annulment’ or killing, but to concrete actions,” he explains, listing alleged offenses by the mercenaries within their own ranks. The Wagner mercenaries allegedly stole T-80 tanks and BMP infantry fighting vehicles from the Russian army in order to present them as supposed war trophies.

Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine: Torturing Russian soldiers through hunger and acid?

Venevitin further reports: “There was a case related to the threat of physical reprisals against a company that was surrounded and which required the liquidation (shooting, d. editor.) was threatened because she had ‘worked’ differently than Wagner wanted. There were kidnappings of our fighters who were physically and morally humiliated. For example, one (a soldier d. editor.) of our battalion Starshina, tortured with hunger and left on the cold ground of a base. Acid and other chemical compounds were thrown into his eyes.”

Although he has lost consciousness in the meantime, “they doused him with petrol and tried to set him on fire. The commander of the artillery battalion was also kidnapped. I won’t give his name. His car was stolen from him. He was beaten and dumped near enemy territory,” he says. In one case, he also reports on the alleged suicide of a soldier, “because of a hopeless situation”. The wounded were treated like slaves, other fighters were robbed so that they would sign Wagner contracts under pressure, he also lists.

Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine: False allegations against the Russian army?

Finally, in the video, he accuses Wagner of partially withdrawing his soldiers and thus weakening his flank at Bachmut. After that, however, Wagner accused his unit of not being able to hold said flank. This is documented because in a telegram post Prigozhin accused soldiers of the described 72nd Rifle Brigade of fleeing from the said front.

Mistreatment of Russian soldiers is apparently not only happening on the Ukraine front, but also at home. That’s how it is in the report “Secret in Russia” by “Frontal” magazine in the ZDF the talk of suspected murdered recruits in Russian barracks.

Violence within the Russian army: Mother describes harassment of her son

In one sequence, the report, researched by two Russian journalists, shows a mother from the city of Magnitogorsk. Her name: Svetlana Latiouk. Her son Stanislav: dead. Never returned from basic army training. This is how the woman describes it, giving her full name despite the risk of repression. “Forgive me for giving you to the army. I think it’s my fault,” she says in the interview. Stanislav died on March 29, 2019 at the age of just 19, far from home in Ussuriysk on the Pacific. Mother Svetlana, for example, describes harassment of her son and that his commanders allegedly starved him.

According to the official version, he is said to have been killed during a target practice, the post says. However, according to a photo that the mother shows on her smartphone, he is said to have actually been hanged from a tree. She alleges that his commanders wanted to cover up harassment of recruits. According to the report by the ZDF magazine “Frontal”, violence against one’s own people is the order of the day in the Russian armed forces. And apparently also in the relationship between the regular army and Wagner mercenaries. (pm)