Polish President Andrzej Duda addresses a press conference following the meeting of the Government Committee on National Defense and Defense Affairs. © Pawel Supernak/PAP/dpa

After the rocket hit Poland, Duda fell victim to two Russian comedians. In the course of the conversation, he reveals details from his contacts with NATO and the USA.

Warsaw – On the evening of the deadly rocket hit in Poland, the world stood still for a moment. In the center of all questions: the Polish government. And its President Andrzej Duda was apparently tricked that evening by two comedians from Russia. They had tricked Duda into believing that he was dealing with French President Emmanuel Macron, like them German press agency reported. Finally, they published the conversation on the platform Rutube.

The Polish Presidential Administration announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the phone call took place during “several phone calls with heads of state and government” after the rocket exploded. But apparently Duda himself was taken aback: In the course of the call, Duda recognized that the conversation was unusual and that it could be an attempt at deception and ended the call.

Duda to the supposed Macron: Poland could contact NATO about Article 4

The comedians Vovan (Vladimir Kusnezow) and Lexus (Alexej Stoljarow) are behind the action. “It was without a doubt a rocket. We don’t know who fired them. It was a Russian missile, so it was made by Russia,” Duda explained in broken English during the conversation.

Then it gets explosive: Duda also reported that he had already spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and announced that Poland could apply for the procedure under Article 4 of the NATO treaty to be initiated. Article 4 provides for consultations between the NATO states if one of them sees the integrity of its territory, political independence or its own security threatened.

After rocket hit: Poland’s president tells Russian comedians about contact with Biden

Duda also told the caller about his phone call with US President Joe Biden. And here the comedian duo wants to know exactly: “And what does he say? Is he accusing Russia?” the caller wanted to know. “No,” Duda replied. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, is convinced that the rocket was fired by Russia. “I think we don’t need any escalation, no war between Russia and NATO,” said the supposed Macron. “Emmanuel, I don’t need a war with Russia either. I’m extra careful,” Duda assured.

The duo “Vovan and Lexus” has been known in Russia for years for tricking politicians and other international celebrities with fake calls. After the start of the Ukraine war, the comedians led several mayors in EU capitals to believe they were talking to Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey was one of the victims of the prank call. Like Duda, she had grown suspicious as the conversation progressed. (dpa/kat)