Russian comedian Ilya Sobolev made fun of the news story of the host Dmitry Kiselev. In it, the TV presenter, dressed in a robe, told how he survived after spending the night in a hotel room where Alexei Navalny stayed shortly before he became ill. The video is published on Youtube…

“This is the very hotel where Dmitry Kiselev filmed his last program. By the way, I called all the people in the world here, but they refused. They said that they disdain – Kiselev was here. I, by the way, too. But in my youth I used to deliver prostitutes, so I manage somehow, ”Sobolev said in a parody video.

Related materials

The comedian also joked that he found an ear stick covered with noodles in the room, and suggested that Kiselev had forgotten it. Sobolev added that after filming the presenter “the smell of his professionalism has not yet disappeared.”

The plot about Kiselev’s overnight stay in the Tomsk hotel room where Navalny stayed was aired on Vesti Nedeli. Standing in a dressing gown, the presenter speculated that if a chemical warfare agent was really used in the room, it would be possible to get into it “only in a deaf chemical protection suit with an autonomous life support system.”

Navalny felt unwell on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. The oppositionist fell into a coma and spent several days in the city hospital, after which he was transported to Berlin. European toxicologists did tests and said that traces of a toxic substance from the “Novichok” group were found in the patient’s blood and urine. They were also found on a bottle of water, which his relatives took from the room of the Tomsk hotel. Russian doctors noted that they had not identified any poisons.