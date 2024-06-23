TASS: BMP-2 and BMD-4 were equipped with the Cape camouflage system

Russian infantry fighting vehicles-2 (BMP-2) and airborne combat vehicles-4 (BMD-4) were equipped with the Cape camouflage system. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the High-Precision Complexes holding, which is part of the Rostec corporation.

It is noted that the “Cape” is made of synthetic heat-insulating and radio-absorbing material. The complex reduces the thermal radiation of machines, making them more difficult to detect.

“This is especially true at night, when heavy drones, nicknamed “Baba Yaga” by the troops, fly out to hunt, and thermal imagers help them see in the dark. It is clear that such a “camouflage suit” is necessary for any equipment in the area where the SVO is carried out,” the holding said.

Currently, in addition to the BMP-3, other armored vehicles of the holding are equipped with “Capes,” the agency’s interlocutor added.

