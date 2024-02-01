The Tallamho Design Bureau has developed an automatic guidance system for combat robots

Russia has developed an optical automatic guidance system that can be used by turret-based combat robotic platforms. This was reported by the design bureau (KB) Tallamho, reports TASS.

“Specialists from our design bureau have developed an optical system for automatic targeting of moving targets. There is an agreement with one of the Russian turret developers to use our product to create combat robotic platforms,” the design bureau reported.

The agency's interlocutor noted that the system is capable of detecting glare from enemy thermal imagers in automatic mode, after which it opens fire. He emphasized that thermal imagers do not emit anything, but their glass does glare.

The developer said that the system works in a predetermined sector. When it detects movements or glare in its area of ​​responsibility, the gun is aimed in that direction and opens fire.

The design bureau also reported that when developing the system they planned to teach the robot to fire in automatic mode. “There are already systems for identifying targets, and the first one who successfully applies the system of decision-making and opening fire according to some criteria will win,” the organization said.

In October, the Gran Research and Production Association announced the development of the Black Widow turret, capable of recognizing enemy personnel and equipment at a distance of up to 1.5 kilometers.