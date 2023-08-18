In Russia, they showed the combat drone “Aqua-22” using neural networks

At the international military-technical forum “Army-2023”, which is taking place in the Moscow region, for the first time they showed an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Aqua-22 copter type, which uses neural networks for object recognition, said TASS representative of the volunteer project “Inventors for the Front”.

It is noted that the drone, developed jointly with the Era technopolis, received a video camera with a Russian board. “The drone, thanks to this video camera, has the ability to autonomously recognize enemy equipment, manpower and other objects,” the source said.

In the future, the product is planned to be used in the zone of a special military operation (SVO).

“The device is equipped with a module for dropping guided munitions, which can be thrown off and continue to be controlled in order to correct the flight of the projectile to the very target. This, of course, significantly increases the safety of the drop, because it can be done at a higher altitude, and its accuracy, ”the source added.

See also Practical guide to understand the institutional crisis Related materials:

The load carried by the drone is up to 4 kilograms. The range of the device is up to 30 kilometers. Flight time – up to 60 minutes.

Earlier, at the Army-2023 forum, Aeroscan presented an all-terrain vehicle with a drone, which received the digital designation 421-24.