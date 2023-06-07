Colonel Baranets: Armed Forces of Ukraine began to use American tactics during hostilities

The Ukrainian army began to actively use American tactics during the hostilities, creating a large number of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs). About this in an interview with Ura.ru declared military observer, retired colonel Viktor Baranets.

Also, he pointed out, Ukrainian sabotage groups operate under the guise of drones. “This is a new element of this whole conflict and wars in general – an incredible number of drones,” the colonel said. He added that Russia, in turn, was late with their production by the beginning of the special operation, but now it is “catching up at the Stakhanov pace.”

According to Baranets, the task of the Ukrainian DRG is to divert attention from the main blow of their offensive. “An “exotic” technique of the Ukrainian army is climbing on our side. This is an attempt to maneuver so that the Russian command pulls some of the units to the place of sabotage,” he said. The expert explained that in this case, Russian troops would leave more dangerous directions.