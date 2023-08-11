Colonel Litovkin: after the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, it is necessary to go on the offensive

After the end of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Russian military will need to move on to the offensive with the taking control of areas with a Russian-speaking population. This was stated in a conversation with Lenta.ru by a military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin.

“I don’t know what the commander-in-chief’s plans are, but, in my opinion, after the Ukrainian counteroffensive fizzles out, we need to go on the offensive, liberate those areas where the Russian-speaking population lives. Nikolaev region, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy. So, on the one hand, we will protect people, on the other hand, we will protect Russian territories from shelling from Ukraine,” the military explained.

He also added that if the shelling and aggression continue, Russia will have to continue moving inland up to the Polish border.

“This is the only way we can stop the aggression against our country,” Litovkin is convinced.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that no negotiations with Moscow on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are currently underway. According to him, the Russian side has not shown any interest in them.