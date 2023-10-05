Colonel Matviychuk spoke about the change in tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have changed their offensive tactics in the special military operation (SVO) zone. Military expert retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“In the spring, they threw a lot of infantry, a lot of artillery, a lot of tanks and armored vehicles into battle and tried to undermine the defense of our troops in certain directions. After they began to suffer huge losses, they abandoned this tactic and switched to small-unit tactics,” the specialist noted.

According to Matviychuk, in the morning, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces accumulate in separate directions and try to attack them without equipment.

“The equipment is hidden and supports the attacking units with fire. This also does not lead to any success. Because without the cover of heavy equipment, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces increased many times,” he added.

To date, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not decided how to behave on the battlefield. And we know that this leads to very large losses in personnel Anatoly Matviychukretired colonel

Previously, the Russian military launched a powerful counterattack on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Rabotino-Verbovoye section in the Zaporozhye region. It was noted that the Ukrainian military left a large number of positions north of the village of Novoprokopovka, retreating to their original positions.