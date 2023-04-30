Colonel Alekhin: electronic warfare and air defense systems help Russia fight UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The means of electronic warfare (EW) and air defense (air defense) help Russia fight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Tactics of action in a conversation with Ura.ru revealed the reserve colonel and military observer Gennady Alekhin.

According to him, air defense systems cannot shoot down small drones, and their main goal is larger drones, such as the Tu-141 Strizh, which are capable of traveling long distances.

“Therefore, our tactics are as follows: electronic warfare suppression and air defense. That is, joint actions,” the analyst described and added that such a scheme works effectively, in particular, in the Belgorod region, where almost all flying objects lose control, do not reach targets and fall.

On April 30, the commander of a deep reconnaissance platoon of the Western Military District with the call sign “Dukat” said that UAV operators use a special “carousel” tactic to continuously conduct reconnaissance in the Krasnolimansky direction in the special operation zone.