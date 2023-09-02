Colonel Matviychuk called cardboard drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine vulnerable to moisture

The advantage of cardboard-made drones used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is that they are almost impossible to detect on radar, explained military expert, retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk. He told Lente.ru about the pros and cons of cardboard drones as a type of weapon.

“The kamikaze drone does not have to be made of iron, it can be made from any solid material, including pressed cardboard. It is good because it is very cheap, while it performs the same functions. And most importantly: it is neither a sound reflector nor a means of radar reflection. The Doppler effect affects him, that is, he is almost invisible, ”said the specialist.

Of the minuses – such drones are subject to temperature fluctuations and are afraid of moisture. The advantage is that it is very difficult to detect them with the help of some kind of sound and radar systems. Anatoly Matviychukmilitary expert, retired colonel

He also added that cardboard drones are usually small in size, in connection with which, according to Matviychuk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine use them as a “flying projectile.”

Earlier in the United States, they talked about Corvo Precision Payload Delivery System (PPDS) drones, which Kyiv used to attack the Kursk region. They, as noted, are capable of carrying up to three kilograms of payload.