Of: Nail Akkoyun

A Russian recruit on his way to a military college. (Iconic photo) © Alexey Maishev/Imago

A colonel is made a scapegoat by the Russian military leadership and takes his own life – his widow turns to Vladimir Putin.

MOSCOW – The widow of Colonel Vadim Boiko, who earlier this month graduated from one of the most prestigious naval schools of Russia was found dead, has responded in a letter to Wladimir Putin fluent – ​​in it she blames the Ukraine war and problems with partial mobilization for her husband’s death. Like the ones, among others Moscow Times reported, Boiko was responsible for training new recruits in Vladivostok and preparing them for the war in Ukraine.

However, the circumstances of the death are quite dubious, how fr.de writes: Boiko died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. It would not be the first time that the Kremlin would make murder look like suicide – but Boiko’s wife Yulia doesn’t go that far. Her husband “executed himself”.

Russia: Colonel’s suicide should be signal to Moscow

He wanted to “signal Moscow that a disaster is afoot, that something needs to be done, that the motherland is in danger,” she wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by the local press agency News Vladivostok was published in full.

Yulia Boiko’s description that the equipment provided was “unsuitable” for military service agrees numerous reports about obsolete Russian equipment. Her husband, who is said to have passed on the recruits’ complaints, was simply ignored by his superiors.

Letter to Putin: Russian colonel was made a scapegoat

“You will agree that when military equipment, used for many years as museum exhibits, is now handed over to be sent to the front lines, he cannot with a wave of his hand correct the mistakes made by someone else,” wrote Yulia Boiko in her letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vadim Boiko suffered under immense pressure and was ultimately declared a scapegoat by the military leadership. After Boiko was threatened by superiors with criminal responsibility for the faulty military equipment, he took his own life, it was said.

Russian colonel kills himself with service weapon: widow attacks military leadership

“He sits on the chair and fires five shots from his service pistol, but he doesn’t aim at his head and doesn’t try to end things as soon as possible,” wrote Yulia Boiko. His “execution” should set off alarm bells for the Russian leadership. “Don’t let my husband’s death go unnoticed, that all this was in vain,” she wrote, urging Putin to put an end to “the disgrace that reigns among soldiers in the Far East.” (nak)