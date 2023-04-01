Russian Colonel Chmutin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to carry out an attack on Belgorod

Veteran of the Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) of the Russian Armed Forces, reserve colonel Yuri Chmutin in a conversation with Ura.ru toldwhat difficulties may arise for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the event that they decide to carry out an attack on Belgorod. He expressed confidence that the Ukrainian military would not be able to do this, since there is a dense forest belt near Kharkov and they will have to move along open roads.

“The desire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to concentrate the group and move on Belgorod, I’m sure, is just a gamble that will be debunked at the very first stage and will be subject to destruction,” the colonel said.

He explained that in the Kharkiv region there are a large number of forest belts that will not allow a full-scale attack on Belgorod, since it is possible to move in this direction only along the roads, which, in turn, are controlled by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) conducting reconnaissance of the region.

Earlier, the former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, said that at present the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have an advantage over the Russian military on the battlefield, and predicted that it would be absent for a long time to come.