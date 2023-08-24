Colonel Knutov: the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will end with the advent of autumn

The campaign of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to conduct a counter-offensive operation will come to an end in the fall due to worsening weather conditions. Yuri Knutov, a military expert, retired colonel, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces (Air Defense), spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Ukraine’s counteroffensive will end in the fall anyway. The weather will force the counter-offensive to stop, and Kyiv will be forced to stop, ”the specialist noted.

In the fall, the rainy season will begin, the roads will become “limp”, the use of equipment, the supply of ammunition and simply promotion – all this will be difficult Yuri Knutovmilitary expert, retired colonel

He explained that in the future, the confrontation between the Ukrainian and Russian armies would go into a conflict mode “at attrition”. In this mode, according to the interlocutor of Lenta.ru, the conflict will last until winter.

“When the ground freezes and frosts begin, hostilities will begin again. A lot will depend on who is better prepared and who will be able to carry out the winter military campaign, ”said Knutov.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the desire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to develop a counteroffensive. As for the counteroffensive. Let’s look at the result, I believe in our strength,” the Ukrainian leader said, adding that “everyone wants the world to go faster,” so the Ukrainian forces are “working as best they can.”