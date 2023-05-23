In Ufa, the coach of the school of the Olympic reserve was detained on suspicion of raping children

In Ufa, a 58-year-old coach of the Olympic reserve school for skiing was detained, who is suspected of raping pupils. This is reported Telegram-Shot channel.

The reason was the complaint of two skier sisters. Teenagers told their mother that during trips to competitions, the coach touched the eldest of them for intimate places, and raped the youngest. A criminal case has been initiated against the man under articles on rape and indecent acts. During the interrogation, the defendant gave a confession.

