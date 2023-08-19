A group of climbers from Russia was rescued in the Pamir mountains in Tajikistan

Rescuers and doctors moved to help a group of Russian climbers who were injured while climbing mountains in Tajikistan and evacuated their compatriots. The state of citizens is reported in Telegramchannel of the Russian embassy in the republic.

It is specified that the climbers suffered while climbing the Pamir Mountains. By now, citizens have already been taken to Dushanbe, where they are receiving medical assistance.

“A group of Russian climbers who were injured during the passage of a tourist sports route in the Pamir Mountains was urgently evacuated from the base camp at the Moskvina glade (height 4300 meters) and delivered to the city of Dushanbe,” the press service of the diplomatic mission specified, adding that employees of local hospitals provide assistance to those who need it.

The embassy emphasized that the rescue operation was successful due to the fact that the climbers acted on the instructions of the Russian Sports Tourism Federation and contacted the rescuers of the Committee for Emergency Situations of Tajikistan in time, notifying them of their route. In addition, the compatriots informed the embassy about their plans in advance.

The Russian diplomats thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, as well as all rescuers, doctors, the Tourism Development Council and the Somon Air airline for their assistance in rescuing climbers.

