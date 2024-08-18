Russian climber Nilov goes missing in northern Pakistan after landslide

Russian climber Sergei Nilov has gone missing on Mount Gasherbrum IV (Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan territory). The Russian Mountaineering Federation reported this on its website website.

In early August, Nilov, along with climbers Alexey Bautin, Mikhail Mironov, Sergey Mironov and Evgeny Yablokov, set off for Gasherbrum IV to search for the body of Dmitry Golovchenko, who died of frostbite while climbing the peak in September last year.

On Saturday, August 17, there was a collapse on the icefall where Nilov was working with the Mironovs. Contact with him was lost, and the others suffered injuries of varying severity.” The Mironovs were stuck at altitude, but were later able to descend and found Nilov’s backpack with food, a burner, and other essentials. Sergei Mironov probably has broken ribs and a hip.

Earlier, a Russian tourist fell off a cliff while climbing a mountain in the village of the dead in Bali. The man was searched for about a day, with over 40 people taking part in the operation, including police officers and residents of the resort island.