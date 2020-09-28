The cleaning lady Marina Ugodskaya, who won the election as the head of the administration of the Povalikhinsky rural settlement of the Kostroma region, hid from the press for friends and acquaintances after winning. She gave her first interview to the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, in which she stated that she was not going to give up the post.

“I understood – people are for me. How can I refuse, ”said the girl. Ugodskaya admitted that people who care about her have already sent her a list of books that need to be read before taking office. And the primary plan of the local woman herself is to build a dam near the village so that the children can swim.

The girl also stated that she was not ashamed to be a cleaner. She added that the choice of work in the settlement is small.

Earlier it was reported that Udgodskaya disappeared. Local residents could not find her for several days. According to them, the girl either went to draw up a plan for the upcoming work, or collects cranberries in the swamp.

Marina Udgodskaya, who worked for almost five years as a cleaner in the administration of the Povalikhinsky rural settlement of the Chukhlomsky district of the Kostroma region, took part in the election of the head of the settlement at the request of the former head Nikolai Loktev. During the voting, the villagers gave her 84 votes, and Loktev – 46, which was a surprise for Udgodskaya. CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova confirmed that Udgodskaya was indeed a “technical candidate”, but no fraud was recorded during the elections.